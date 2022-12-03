WAA: Washington, DC, Chapter Finals Care Packages

Join with fellow DC Badger families to make a Finals Care Package to send to your Badger in Madison! On Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., we will gather at MLK Memorial Library to make fun goody boxes for your student and to connect with other Badger families.

Our hosts, Claire Holesovsky and Caitlin Holzem, will provide the boxes. Each family will provide approximately 30 of one item (treats, stress relievers, goodies, etc.) to put in each of the care packages.

Families will also cover the cost to send the box to their Badger. After the party, our host will mail all of the packages directly to our students to make sure they ace their finals!

The WAA: Washington, DC, Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations.