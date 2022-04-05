Day of the Badger Happy Hour

Day of the Badger is back! On April 5 and 6 2022, it’ll be time to once again band together for Bucky! This is a complete UW experience that makes a far-reaching impact in a short amount of time. As a bonus, when you give to our scholarship fund during Day of the Badger, your gift will be matched dollar for dollar — up to $3,000 per group — thanks to the George and Dorothy Pellegrin Wisconsin Alumni Association Scholarship Endowment Fund. So, get ready now to support a UW passion, show your pride by wearing your UW red, and celebrate what makes being a Badger great!



The DC Badgers will be hosting a happy hour to celebrate Day of the Badger with giveaways! Donate to our scholarship fund during Day of the Badger and come out for a great night with other DC Badgers! Those who donate to the DC Badgers Scholarship Fund once Day of the Badger begins on April 5 will be eligible to win some great prizes at our happy hour!