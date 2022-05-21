DC Badgers Chacho Distillery Visit

Join other DC Badgers for a fun-filled afternoon at Chacho Bar and Distillery, a local distillery in northwest DC specializing in “Chacho.” The distillery’s inspiration comes from the traditional South American spirit “aguardiente,” which has long been enjoyed from the bustling streets of Colombia to remote villages atop the Andes Mountains. Chacho is distilled from pure South American cane sugar and infused with natural jalapeño flavors, giving it a perfectly smooth yet fiery finish. Socialize with your fellow Badgers as you learn about how Chacho is made, and try this popular new spirit! Who knows? Maybe it will become your secret ingredient for summertime cocktails!

The afternoon will include a tour, tastings, and one cocktail.

There is free on-site parking available! Please note, Chacho is located on the second floor and does not have an elevator.