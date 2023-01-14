Dazzling Down Under

Say g’day to koalas and kangaroos with fellow Badgers on this cruise to the great down under aboard Oceania Cruises’ Regatta. Watch for the iconic Sydney Opera House as you set sail on the Tasman Sea. Spend two days in Melbourne, where you can catch sight of a kookaburra or watch wallabies huddle and hop. In Burnie, let local cheese makers dazzle your taste buds, and then cruise the Fjords of Milford Sound as rugged cliffs tower over you. See the sights of Timaru on a sheep-laden country drive and experience movie-making history in Wellington, where The Lord of the Rings was filmed. Taste the flavor of Napier’s famous vintage vineyards and catch sight of Gisborne’s surfers soaking up the summer sun with New Zealand waves. Before your journey’s end in Auckland, watch for dolphins in Bay of Islands.

