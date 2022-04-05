Skip Navigation

Day of the Badger Party at Fat Joe’s of Fond du Lac

Join us at Fat Joe’s Burgers & Brew for a Day of the Badger party! The event will include a free UW–Madison/Wisconsin Badger item giveaway for the first 10 UW–Madison alumni who attend! Join us for an opportunity to network, have some fun, and share our Badger spirit!

Thursday, Mar. 17
WHEN
April 5, 2022
6:30-8 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Fat Joe’s Burgers and Brew
15 W. Division St.
Fond du Lac, WI
View Map and Event Details
COST
Free Entrance
HOST(S)
WAA: Fond du Lac Chapter
Fat Joe’s Burgers and Brew
15 W. Division St.
Fond du Lac, WI
How will you seize the day? Get involved in Day of the Badger, April 5–6, by giving to your passion, wearing red, and celebrating the UW.