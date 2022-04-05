Join us at Fat Joe’s Burgers & Brew for a Day of the Badger party! The event will include a free UW–Madison/Wisconsin Badger item giveaway for the first 10 UW–Madison alumni who attend! Join us for an opportunity to network, have some fun, and share our Badger spirit!
Day of the Badger Party at Fat Joe’s of Fond du Lac
Thursday, Mar. 17
WHEN
April 5, 2022
6:30-8 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Fat Joe’s Burgers and BrewView Map and Event Details
15 W. Division St.
Fond du Lac, WI
15 W. Division St.
Fond du Lac, WI
COST
Free Entrance
HOST(S)
WAA: Fond du Lac Chapter
