2022 Cuba: The African Diaspora

Discover the African diaspora’s profound influence on Cuban culture through this incredible, immersive program. Stay for seven nights in a privately owned boutique hotel in Havana’s beautiful Vedado neighborhood. Daily excursions will broaden your perspective of Cuba while benefiting and supporting the local people. Enjoy Havana’s lively jazz and art scenes, learn about organic farming in Caimito, and discover the famed Afro-Cuban roots of Matanzas, Guanabacoa, and Regla. Learn about Santería and other Afro-Cuban religions, plus tour the National Museum of Fine Arts focusing on Afro-Cuban artists.

Experience Cuba through the eyes of entrepreneurs, dancers, community leaders, and more. During meaningful exchanges, these locals share their cultural connections, passions, and work with you. Our handpicked local experts add another enriching layer with discussions about compelling topics, like Cuba’s economy.

Finally, this exclusive program includes a round-trip flight between Miami and Cuba. What makes this unique trip possible is its Support for the Cuban People general license. With this unforgettable experience, you can “Badger On” through discovery.

