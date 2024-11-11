Cruising the Arabian Gulf

Experience the architectural wonder and breathtaking scenery of the Arabian Gulf on an extraordinary, five-star land-and-sea itinerary that includes two nights in Dubai, two nights in Muscat, and a seven-night cruise from Muscat back to Dubai. On your city tour of Dubai, see the famous seven-star Burj Al Arab hotel and visit the world’s tallest building, the iconic Burj Khalifa. Also experience the stunning new observation deck on the 52nd floor of the Palm Tower, located on the world’s largest man-made island, engineered in the shape of a palm tree. Explore Oman’s majestic capital city of Muscat and enjoy a full-day excursion to the Jabreen Forts, two of the best preserved of their kind in Oman. Take in the royal private home of the Ruler of Sarjah, beautiful mosques, ancient sites, and world-class museums on your cruise with calls at United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, and Qatar. Extend your journey with a three-night pre-program option in Kuwait and/or a two-night post-program option in the Arabian Desert.