Cruise the Rhine and Mosel Rivers: A Family Journey

Share your love of travel with the entire family on this first-class cruise with ports of call in France, Germany, and the Netherlands! In the Rhine Valley, feel enveloped in the riverside scenery of hilltop castles, vine-laced slopes, and medieval towns. Take in wonderful views of the serene Moselle River valley from the castle high above Cochem. In Amsterdam, glide along leafy, 17th-century canals. Choose from included family-friendly, cultural excursions, such as bicycling, hiking, museum visits, and culinary experiences, in Strasbourg, Speyer, Heidelberg, Rüdesheim, Cologne, and Amsterdam. Younger travelers, ages seven and up, will enjoy onboard activities geared to their interests in the care of two dedicated youth directors. Unpack once on this engaging, seven-night journey, which includes an ample meal plan with wine and beer for the adults at lunch and dinner. No single supplement!

Request a Brochure >