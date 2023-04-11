Croatia and Cruising the Dalmatian Coast

This sensational journey reveals Croatia’s incredible bounty, including a seven-night Adriatic cruise. Spend three nights in vibrant Zagreb, home to Mirogoj Cemetery and the beautiful Saint Mark’s church. Travel to Plitvice Lakes National Park, an astonishing natural marvel; then, board your first-class ship to indulge in the treasured Dalmatian coast and its jewel-colored waters. Each day reveals a new port, a sunny island, or an exquisite bay. Visit the enchanting islands of Rab, Hvar, and Korčula as well as Split, Zadar, and Trogir for storied villages with centuries of history and heritage. Plus, choose between touring Saint James Cathedral or Krka National Park in Šibenik. Your adventure concludes in Dubrovnik, one of the world’s best-preserved medieval towns with legendary ramparts and a proud old town. Along the way, expert lectures shed light on the region’s history, and traditional dishes indulge your palate. This program features an extensive meal plan.