Croatia and Cruising the Dalmatian Coast

Discover Croatia’s incredible bounty on this sensational 10-night journey, including a seven-night Adriatic cruise. Spend three nights in vibrant Zagreb, home to the Mirogoj Cemetery and the beautiful Saint Mark’s church. Visit the natural marvel of Plitvice National Park; then get a taste of cruising life as your small vessel glides away from the crowds to showcase the Dalmatian Coast. Each day reveals a new port of call, a sunny island, or an exquisite, secluded bay. Highlights include the enchanting islands of Rab, Hvar, and Korčula, as well as Split, Zadar, and Trogir, storied cities with centuries of history and heritage. Plus, choose between touring Saint James Cathedral or Krka National Park in Šibenik. Your adventure concludes in Dubrovnik, one of the world’s best-preserved medieval towns, with legendary ramparts and a proud old town. Along the way, expert lectures shed light on the region’s history and traditional dishes indulge your palate. Enjoy an extensive meal plan and unsurpassed memorable moments!