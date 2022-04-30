The same great Madison race — with a San Diego spin!

Join us for the return of our annual Crazylegs World: San Diego race. You may choose from an 8K (4.9 miles) run or a two-mile walk. We will meet at the lifeguard station at the end of Grand Avenue (right near Pacific Beach Shore Club at 4343 Ocean Boulevard in San Diego).

Registration is $30 per person, which will include a breakfast buffet and one drink at Pacific Beach Shore Club after the race. All profits from the event will directly benefit the Wisconsin Alumni Association: San Diego Chapter’s scholarship fund to help send a San Diego student to UW–Madison. There will also be prizes for the top finisher and the individual with the most Badger spirit. As always, Badger friends and family are encouraged to join in the fun!

See you at the beach, Badgers!