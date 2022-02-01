COVID’s Past and Future

As the second year of the pandemic draws to a close, many people are reflecting on how far we have come since early 2020. At the same time, amid the rise of the Omicron variant and continued isolation, many report an eerie feeling of déjàvu. Have we made any progress toward ending the pandemic? What do we know about COVID-19 now that we didn’t know in 2020, and how does that affect the way we fight this virus? How have the discoveries of the past two years changed the way we look at the pandemic — and what do they suggest about our future?

Join fellow UW alumni and friends online for a livestream and Q & A with two leading experts who will discuss our progress and prospects in fighting COVID-19. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Nasia Safdar MS ’02, PhD ’09 is a professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases, the vice chair for research in the Department of Medicine, and the medical director of Infection Control at UW Hospital and Clinics. She is also the School of Medicine and Public Health’s inaugural associate dean for clinical trials. She leads the department in its mission to reduce and prevent healthcare-associated infections by identifying, testing, and implementing novel interventions. Because of her work and research in this area, Dr. Safdar received a President’s Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers in 2017, the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. government on outstanding scientists and engineers beginning their independent careers. In 2014, she received the John Q. Sherman Award for Excellence in Patient Engagement. Dr. Safdar is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and a member of the Society of Internal General Medicine.

Ajay Sethi, PhD is an associate professor in the department of population health sciences and is the faculty director for the Master of Public Health program at UW–Madison. As an infectious disease epidemiologist, he studies modifiable behavioral and structural factors associated with infectious disease transmission and morbidity. He teaches the popular course “Conspiracies in Public Health” at the UW, preparing future health care workers for difficult conversations.

