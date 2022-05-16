2022 Costa Rica’s Natural Heritage

With fellow UW-loving travelers in this small Central American country kissed by nature, discover a nation’s wealth in four distinct regions: from the cloud forest to the rain forest and the Central Valley to the Pacific Coast. Enjoy a relaxed yet comprehensive exploration as Costa Rica presents its staggering biodiversity through pristine landscapes, unique microclimates, and exotic flora and fauna.

Setting out from the Costa Rican capital, San Jose, travel to Irazú Volcano National Park to view the country’s tallest volcano. Then, depart for the picturesque Arenal region, stopping to learn about Costa Rica’s prized export at the Doka Coffee Estate on Poás Volcano’s fertile slopes and to explore Carrizal’s wondrous orchid garden. Spend the next three nights at a hotel offering magnificent vistas of Arenal Volcano.

After meeting students at a local elementary school, encounter the natural splendor of the remarkable Ecocentro Danaus Biological Reserve. Experience the rain forest from the canopy level on Arenal’s hanging bridges Sky Walk. Continuing on to Monteverde’s “green cathedral,” take a guided walk that reveals the amazing Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve, followed by a tour of the Monteverde Bat Jungle. Next, visit the delightful and diverse Butterfly Garden there.

The Costa Rican adventure concludes with a three-night stay at a Guanacaste beachfront resort and a Tempisque River float safari in an extraordinary ecosystem. With a leisurely day in this beautiful setting, kayak, hike, or explore lively Tamarindo. To make your experience even more memorable, choose the four-day/three-night pre-tour option to discover additional ecological wonders in Tortuguero National Park.

