Skip Navigation

WAA: Cooweeja Native and Indigenous Affinity Group presents Laughter Is Medicine Native Comedy Night & Reception

Join us for an evening of laughter and community gathering hosted by the Cooweeja Native & Indigenous Affinity Group at The Play Circle Theater during UW Madison Homecoming Week. A Native Comedy Show featuring internationally known Native comedians Marc Yaffee and Janelle Niles with music provided by a live DJ. An alumni and community networking reception to follow with lite bites and refreshments at the Memorial Union.

The WAA: Cooweeja Native and Indigenous Affinity Group will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold this in-person event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email.

October 19, 2022
WHEN
October 19, 2022
7-10 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Play Circle Theater
800 Langdon Street
Madison, WI
View Map and Event Details
COST

Free to attend

Play Circle Theater
800 Langdon Street
Madison, WI
October 19, 2022
WHEN
October 19, 2022
7-10 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Play Circle Theater
800 Langdon Street
Madison, WI
View Map and Event Details
COST

Free to attend

Upcoming Events

Sept. 24

Bash Before the Clash

Chapters
Original Pizza Sports Bar and Grill
Newport Beach, CA