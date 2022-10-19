WAA: Cooweeja Native and Indigenous Affinity Group presents Laughter Is Medicine Native Comedy Night & Reception

Join us for an evening of laughter and community gathering hosted by the Cooweeja Native & Indigenous Affinity Group at The Play Circle Theater during UW Madison Homecoming Week. A Native Comedy Show featuring internationally known Native comedians Marc Yaffee and Janelle Niles with music provided by a live DJ. An alumni and community networking reception to follow with lite bites and refreshments at the Memorial Union.

