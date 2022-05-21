Cooweeja Badgers Fireside Chat ’22

After more than 15 years, join Native & Indigenous alumni to kick-off our reestablished alumni group; Cooweeja Native and Indigenous Affinity Group.

Help us plan for the next generations of Native & Indigenous Badgers. We will host a fireside chat with current WAA: Cooweeja affinity group board leaders and attendees to discuss future events, share some laughs, learn about ways to get involved and also win prizes featuring items made by some of our Native UW Alumni.

Join us and learn more about: