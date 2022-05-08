2022 Coastal Gems of the Emerald Isle

Ireland’s dazzling coastal beauty takes center stage on this magical journey! Explore the Wild Atlantic Way, beginning with the breathtaking Cliffs of Moher and the fossil-laden limestone terrain of the Burren. Ferry to the starkly beautiful Aran Island of Inishmore, and take in Achill Island’s moors and mountains. Amid Connemara’s glacier-carved landscape, watch lively dogs herding sheep on a family farm. Next, venture north on a less-explored route to the hidden gem County Donegal. Be awed by spectacular Slieve League, Ireland’s highest sea cliffs, and see the dazzling Arranmore Island.

From there, travel into Northern Ireland to discover the vibrant walled city of Derry-Londonderry and Giant’s Causeway, a natural wonder of interlocking columns. This well-rounded experience with your fellow Badgers features visits to two 19th-century castles, tales from a traditional Irish storyteller, and a Donegal culinary tour. Enjoy stays at first-class hotels, including a family-owned castle estate, and a generous meal plan with wine at dinner. Although Madison is where land meets lakes, take on this adventure to see Ireland — where land meets sea.