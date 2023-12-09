Christkindlmärkte along the Danube River

Celebrate the enduring magic of the Yuletide season on an enchanting 7-night river cruise to enjoy Europe’s most beloved Christmas markets. Discover magnificent settings where cobblestoned streets strung with colorful lights meet festive market stalls of handcrafted ornaments, fine wooden toys, and irresistible holiday treats. This unique itinerary brings the old-world charm of the holidays to life in a vivid celebration of history and culture. Be inspired by some of Europe’s most noteworthy landmarks—Mozart’s birthplace in Salzburg, the 900-year-old Abbey of Melk in the legendary Wachau Valley, and the glamorous imperial monuments of Hapsburg Vienna. Enhance your journey with the Munich Pre-Program and Vienna Post-Program Options.