WAA: Chippewa Valley Chapter Scholarship Reception

It’s been three years since we have celebrated Founders’ Day in the Chippewa Valley, but the wait is over! This year, we will have a low-key cocktail and hors d’oeuvres event at the magnificent Heyde Center in Chippewa Falls. There will be no keynote speaker this year, which will provide plenty of time for reconnecting, sharing stories, and meeting our scholarship recipients. This year, we are awarding $2,000 scholarships to five graduating seniors from our area to kick-start their UW–Madison journey!

May 17, 2022
WHEN
May 17, 2022
5:30-7:30 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Heyde Center for the Arts
3 S. High Street
Chippewa Falls
View Map and Event Details
HOST(S)
WAA: Chippewa Valley Chapter
Heyde Center for the Arts
3 S. High Street
Chippewa Falls
