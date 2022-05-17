It’s been three years since we have celebrated Founders’ Day in the Chippewa Valley, but the wait is over! This year, we will have a low-key cocktail and hors d’oeuvres event at the magnificent Heyde Center in Chippewa Falls. There will be no keynote speaker this year, which will provide plenty of time for reconnecting, sharing stories, and meeting our scholarship recipients. This year, we are awarding $2,000 scholarships to five graduating seniors from our area to kick-start their UW–Madison journey!
WAA: Chippewa Valley Chapter Scholarship Reception
May 17, 2022
WHEN
May 17, 2022
5:30-7:30 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Heyde Center for the ArtsView Map and Event Details
3 S. High Street
Chippewa Falls
3 S. High Street
Chippewa Falls
HOST(S)
WAA: Chippewa Valley Chapter
May 17, 2022
WHEN
May 17, 2022
5:30-7:30 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Heyde Center for the ArtsView Map and Event Details
3 S. High Street
Chippewa Falls
3 S. High Street
Chippewa Falls
HOST(S)
WAA: Chippewa Valley Chapter