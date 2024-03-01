Chilean Wonders

Discover the pristine natural beauty and warm culture of this South American jewel on a delightful, nine-night adventure! Relish cosmopolitan Santiago’s lively ambience, engaging museums and tantalizing cuisine. In the enchanting Lake District, visit picturesque Chiloé Island, savor a traditional barbecue, and observe a penguin colony from a boat. Head further south into Patagonia, where you’ll tour the historic port city of Punta Arenas on the Strait of Magellan. Cruise through a fjord to view the impressive Balmaceda and Serrano Glaciers and be awed by the astounding mountain scenery of the acclaimed Torres del Paine National Park. Gain insights from knowledgeable guides and lecturers and relax each evening in first-class hotels. This active, small-group program features a professional travel director, three flights within Chile and a generous meal plan with wine at dinner.