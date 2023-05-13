WAA: Chicago Chapter YMCA Volunteering

Enjoy the warm weather and support your local YMCA in getting ready for spring and summer. And of course, spend some time with fellow Chicago Badgers!
Please register by May 12, so we will know how many folks to expect.
Logistics and Details:
- There is a free parking lot on-site.
- Easy CTA access: less than a five-minute walk from the Irving Park blue line station; the 80 Irving Park bus stops in front of the building.
- Dress for the weather, and wear comfy shoes and clothes that are okay to get a little dirty.
- We will be moving around outside spreading mulch and river rock, pulling weeds, and picking up trash.
- Volunteers should plan to arrive at 10 a.m. and plan to work until 1 p.m. or so.
- There are bathrooms and drinking fountains available, but we encourage folks to bring their own water bottles.
- There will be a place inside to keep purses and belongings.