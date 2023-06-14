Wisconsin Night at Wrigley Field

We are excited that Wisconsin Night at the Cubs is a NIGHT GAME! We have purchased a block of tickets in the bleachers. Meet up with us for Pre-game at Will’s, at the Cubs Game or BOTH!

Register by Sunday, June 11.

Timing

4:30–6:15 p.m. Pregame at Will’s Northwoods Inn 6:15 p.m. Walk to Wrigley 7:05 p.m. Cubs game begins

Pricing

Early Bird: Now thru May 14

$55: Cubs Game Bleacher Ticket Only $55

$75: Cubs Game Bleacher Ticket + Will’s Pre-Game Special

$25: ONLY Will’s Pre-Game Special (No Cubs Ticket)

Normal Pricing: May 14 thru June 11

$65: Cubs Game Bleacher Ticket Only

$85: Above + Will’s Pre-Game Special

$25: ONLY Will’s Pre-Game Special (No Cubs Ticket)

*All tickets include a cheese curd buffet at Will’s before the game from 4:45–6 p.m.



Will’s Pregame Includes: