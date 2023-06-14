Wisconsin Night at Wrigley Field

We are excited that Wisconsin Night at the Cubs is a NIGHT GAME! We have purchased a block of tickets in the bleachers. Meet up with us for Pre-game at Will’s, at the Cubs Game or BOTH!
Register by Sunday, June 11.
Timing
|4:30–6:15 p.m.
|Pregame at Will’s Northwoods Inn
|6:15 p.m.
|Walk to Wrigley
|7:05 p.m.
|Cubs game begins
Pricing
Early Bird: Now thru May 14
- $55: Cubs Game Bleacher Ticket Only $55
- $75: Cubs Game Bleacher Ticket + Will’s Pre-Game Special
- $25: ONLY Will’s Pre-Game Special (No Cubs Ticket)
Normal Pricing: May 14 thru June 11
- $65: Cubs Game Bleacher Ticket Only
- $85: Above + Will’s Pre-Game Special
- $25: ONLY Will’s Pre-Game Special (No Cubs Ticket)
*All tickets include a cheese curd buffet at Will’s before the game from 4:45–6 p.m.
Will’s Pregame Includes:
- 2 Drink Tickets – Can we used for well liquor mixed drinks, select draft or package beer (list below)
- DRAFT BEER – Miller Lite, Leinie Original, Leinie Summer Shandy, Don’t Touch the Moose cream ale
- PACKAGE BEER – Miller Lite 16oz can, Bud Light 16oz can, Coors Light 16oz can, Old Style 16oz can, PBR 16oz can, High Life 12oz bottle
- Food: 1 Northwoods Burger + Fries OR Tots (Burger could be beef, turkey, beyond veggie, or chicken breast)