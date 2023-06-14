Skip Navigation
Athletics line art Illustration

Wisconsin Night at Wrigley Field

We are excited that Wisconsin Night at the Cubs is a NIGHT GAME! We have purchased a block of tickets in the bleachers. Meet up with us for Pre-game at Will’s, at the Cubs Game or BOTH!

Register by Sunday, June 11.

Timing

4:30–6:15 p.m. Pregame at Will’s Northwoods Inn
6:15 p.m. Walk to Wrigley
7:05 p.m. Cubs game begins

Pricing

Early Bird: Now thru May 14

  • $55: Cubs Game Bleacher Ticket Only $55
  • $75: Cubs Game Bleacher Ticket + Will’s Pre-Game Special
  • $25: ONLY Will’s Pre-Game Special (No Cubs Ticket)

Normal Pricing: May 14 thru June 11

  • $65: Cubs Game Bleacher Ticket Only
  • $85: Above + Will’s Pre-Game Special
  • $25: ONLY Will’s Pre-Game Special (No Cubs Ticket)

*All tickets include a cheese curd buffet at Will’s before the game from 4:45–6 p.m.

Will’s Pregame Includes: 

  • 2 Drink Tickets – Can we used for well liquor mixed drinks, select draft or package beer (list below)
  • DRAFT BEER – Miller Lite, Leinie Original, Leinie Summer Shandy, Don’t Touch the Moose cream ale
  • PACKAGE BEER – Miller Lite 16oz can, Bud Light 16oz can, Coors Light 16oz can, Old Style 16oz can, PBR 16oz can, High Life 12oz bottle
  • Food:  1 Northwoods Burger + Fries OR Tots (Burger could be beef, turkey, beyond veggie, or chicken breast)
June 14, 2023
WHEN
June 14, 2023
4:30-8:30 p.m.
WHERE
Will’s Northwoods Inn
3030 N Racine Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map and Venue Details
COST

See Pricing Section

HOST(S)
WAA: Chicago Chapter
Will’s Northwoods Inn
3030 N Racine Ave
Chicago, IL
