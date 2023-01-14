Skip Navigation

WAA: Chicago Chapter Volunteer Opportunity

Join your fellow Badgers with a rewarding day of socialization and mobilization for a good cause. Help separate and stock items for the Lakeview Food Pantry at their warehouse. Afterwards, we will meet up at Big Joe’s bar across the street for some socialization. Come have some fun!

There is a registration process with the food bank that will need to be done separately that includes needing to upload your COVID-19 vaccination card.

The WAA: Chicago Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities and the CDC to ensure the health and safety of our guests at in-person events. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to an event, we will update you via email.

January 14, 2023
WHEN
January 14, 2023
11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. CST
WHERE
Nourishing Hope
5151 N Ravenswood Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map and Venue Details
