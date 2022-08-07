WAA: Chicago Chapter Student Send-Off Celebration

The class of 2026 is about to head to campus — and it’s time to welcome them to the Badger family! Join local UW alumni as we celebrate the next generation of Badgers and help them feel ready for their first day of college. This is a great chance for incoming freshmen to have fun while connecting with current UW students, alumni, and fellow new students from their hometown.

Celebrate with us as we wish the incoming freshman a fantastic first year at UW–Madison. All family members, alumni, and current students are encouraged to join us. Enjoy lunch featuring bratwurst, Italian beef, penne pasta with broccoli, tossed salad, pizza bread, soft drinks, and dessert. This is a great opportunity for new freshmen to meet other students. We’ll send off our new Badgers in Wisconsin style, test your knowledge of Wisconsin trivia, and sing along to “Varsity.”

Free for new students. For returning students, the cost is $30, and it is $35 for parents/guardians and other guests.

Register by August 2.

The WAA: Chicago Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.