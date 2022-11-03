Skip Navigation

Chicago Badgers Happy Hour

Meet fellow Chicago Badgers at this Happy Hour Event. Registration is free + pay your own food/drink. It’s going to be a great evening to network, make new friends, and connect! On Wisconsin!

Registration coming soon.

The WAA: Chicago Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold this in-person event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.

November 3, 2022
WHEN
November 3, 2022
6-8 p.m.
WHERE
Lincoln Station
2432 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map and Event Details
HOST(S)
WAA: Chicago Chapter
Lincoln Station
2432 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL
