Guaranteed Rate Bowl – Chicago Game Watch

Join us at Chicago Badger Hangouts to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Cowboys!

We will be also be watching the game at the following locations:

December 27, 2022
WHEN
December 27, 2022
8:15-10:45 p.m. CST
WHERE
Chicago Badger Hangouts
View Venue Details
HOST(S)
WAA: Chicago Chapter
