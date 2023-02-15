WAA: Chicago Chapter Dinner with 10 Badgers

Join 9 other Badgers for dinner at one of two locations in Chicago. Be sure to sign up soon – we’re capping it at no more than 10 per location this time!

Meet local Chicago Badgers, network, make friends, and connect over great food!

On the registration site you will have the option to select the location you prefer:

Location 1:

Bub City

435 N. Clark St.

Chicago, IL 60654

Location 2:

Drew’s on Halsted

3201 N. Halsted St.

Chicago, IL 60657

There is no cost to register, but you will be responsible for the cost of your own food and drink.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.