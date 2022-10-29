Skip Navigation

Curds and Costumes Crawl

We are bringing back a Chicago favorite – – the Cheese Curd Bar Crawl!
SAVE THE DATE October 29th (~11am-5pm)

What’s the plan?… bar crawl including some of our favorite Badger bars, drink specials, unlimited cheese curds at each bar, costume contest, games and more! Bar schedule and details to be released in October.

Want to volunteer on the crawl? Email us – Chicago@uwalumni.com

October 29, 2022
WHEN
October 29, 2022
11 a.m.-5 p.m. CDT
COST

$30

