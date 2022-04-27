Chicago Blackhawks Game

The Wisconsin Alumni Association: Chicago Chapter has teamed up with the Chicago Blackhawks to create a memorable experience for the last home game of the year! By purchasing a ticket for the game, you will also get access to an incredible pregame experience, including:



– Tour of the Blackhawks locker room and training facilities at Fifth Third Arena*

– Pregame buffet with drinks and cash bar available

– Open skate at Fifth Third Arena (skate rental included)

– Guaranteed autograph from a Blackhawks player



Pregame Event: 5–7 p.m.

Ice Skating: 5–6 p.m.

Tours of the locker room* and the pregame buffet will be available throughout the duration of the event.



*Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for the tour of the Blackhawks locker room.

The WAA: Chicago Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.