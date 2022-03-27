Skip Navigation

Cherry Blossom Picnic and Walk at the National Arboretum

The National Park Service has estimated Peak Bloom to be between March 22 and March 25 this year. Come join the DC Badgers on Sunday, March 27 starting at 11 a.m. for a relaxing hang out at the National Arboretum, which has many collections of its own and includes its own cherry blossoms. Feel free to bring a blanket, chairs, snacks, and your walking shoes if you choose to explore. The Arboretum has a 27-stop, 3.2 mile self-guided tour that allows you to get up close and personal with the trees.

Make sure to wear your Badger Red!

March 27, 2022
WHEN
March 27, 2022
11 a.m.-12 p.m. EDT
WHERE
National Arboretum
3501 New York Ave NE
Washington, DC
View Map and Event Details
COST
Free Entrance
HOST(S)
WAA: Washington, DC, Chapter
