WAA: Chicago Chapter’s Cheese Curd Crawl

Your favorite cheesy event is coming! Join us for the fourth annual Wisconsin Alumni Chicago Chapter Cheese Curd Crawl on Saturday, July 22. The crawl will feature three of our amazing Chicago Badger hangouts. With the price of registration, you’ll be able to enjoy unlimited cheese curds at every bar, along with a variety of drink specials, and a lunch buffet at our first stop – InnJoy. Wear your Badger gear and we will supply “cheesy” accessories 😊!

The curd crawl schedule is as follows:

12:00 p.m. at InnJoy, 2051 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622

2:00 p.m. at Lottie’s Pub, 1925 W. Cortland Street

4:15pm Will’s Northwoods Inn, 3030 N. Racine Avenue

Bus transportation will be provided between bars with registration. You are also welcome to take public transportation or lyft between bars. We’d love to see you at every bar — but feel free to drop by any of the above at the scheduled times to participate in the cheesy goodness!! Tickets sold out last year, so get your Chi-badger friends together and register for the crawl now!

Cost

$15 curd crawl (no bus transportation)

$25 for the crawl (includes bus transportation)

$40 crawl + t-shirt (includes bus transportation)

Questions? Or interested in volunteering at the crawl for a discounted ticket? E-mail WAA-Chicago Chapter Board Member and cheese curd fan – Katie Lorenz – katie.lorenz5@gmail.com.

#OnWisCurdsin

The WAA: Chicago Chapter will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.