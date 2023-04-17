Charms of the South

All aboard the American Countess as she cruises up the Mississippi River on this trip with American Queen Voyages. Your journey begins with an included hotel stay in the ever-thrilling New Orleans. Dive into the culture of this cosmopolitan city by strolling through the historic French quarter and chowing down on a bowl of gumbo. Then sail to Nottoway, home of the largest remaining historic mansion in the South. Find a southern trinket at historic Old Market Hall in Saint Francisville, where local craftsmen and artists display their work. Explore Natchez, Mississippi’s oldest city, and take in the Museum of African American History and Culture. In Vicksburg, delve into the history of the Mighty Mississippi. Finally, see where Civil War history lives on in Greenville before cruising your way to Memphis.