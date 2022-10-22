Skip Navigation

Yoga and Mimosas with Dancing Lotus Yoga & Arts

Spend your Saturday morning with the WAA: Charlotte Chapter as we get the blood flowing with a power flow yoga class. The class has noise cancellation headphones to allow you to focus on your breath and less on those distractions. $5 for Sweatnet members and $15 for general public. Mimosas will only be served to 21 or older with a valid ID.

The WAA: Charlotte Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold this in-person event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.

October 22, 2022
WHEN
October 22, 2022
10-10:45 a.m. EDT
WHERE
Ballantyne’s Backyard
11611 N Community House Road
Charlotte, NC
View Map and Event Details
COST

$5 – 15

HOST(S)
WAA: Charlotte Chapter
