Join us at Dilworth Neighborhood Grille to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Cougars!
Wisconsin vs. Washington State – Charlotte Game Watch
September 10, 2022
WHEN
September 10, 2022
3:30-6 p.m. EDTEmail Tiffany Lee.
WHERE
Dilworth Neighborhood GrilleView Map and Event Details
911 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC
HOST(S)
WAA: Charlotte Chapter
