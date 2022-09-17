Join us at Dilworth Neighborhood Grille to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Aggies!
Wisconsin vs. New Mexico State – Charlotte Game Watch
September 17, 2022
WHEN
September 17, 2022
3:30-6 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Dilworth Neighborhood GrilleView Map and Event Details
911 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
HOST(S)
WAA: Charlotte Chapter
Charlotte, NC
