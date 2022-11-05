Join us at Dilworth Neighborhood Grille to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Terrapins!
Wisconsin vs. Maryland – Charlotte Game Watch
November 5, 2022
WHEN
November 5, 2022
12-2:30 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Dilworth Neighborhood GrilleView Map and Venue Details
911 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC
911 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC
HOST(S)
WAA: Charlotte Chapter
