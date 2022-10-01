Skip Navigation

Wisconsin vs. Illinois – Charlotte Game Watch

Join us at Dilworth Neighborhood Grille to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Fighting Illini!

October 1, 2022
WHEN
October 1, 2022
3:30-6 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Dilworth Neighborhood Grille
911 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC
View Map and Event Details
HOST(S)
WAA: Charlotte Chapter
Dilworth Neighborhood Grille
911 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC
October 1, 2022
WHEN
October 1, 2022
3:30-6 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Dilworth Neighborhood Grille
911 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC
View Map and Event Details
HOST(S)
WAA: Charlotte Chapter

Related Events

Oct. 1

Wisconsin vs. Illinois – Indianapolis Game Watch

Chapters
Keystone Sports Review
Indianapolis, IN
Oct. 1

Wisconsin vs. Illinois – Bay Area Game Watch

Chapters
Bay Area Badger Hangouts
San Francisco, CA