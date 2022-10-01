Skip Navigation

Wisconsin vs. Illinois – Charlotte Game Watch

Join us at Dilworth Neighborhood Grille to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Fighting Illini!

October 1, 2022
WHEN
October 1, 2022
12-3 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Dilworth Neighborhood Grille
911 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC
View Map and Event Details
HOST(S)
WAA: Charlotte Chapter
