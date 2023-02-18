Skip Navigation
Hockey with Charlotte Badgers

Please join WAA: Charlotte chapter at the Charlotte Checkers vs Hershey Bears hockey game. Feel free to invite friends and family to attend the game as well. Tickets are $25 per person. We look forward to seeing you at this event.

February 18, 2023
WHEN
February 18, 2023
4-7 p.m.
WHERE
Bojangles’ Coliseum
2700 E Independence Blvd
Charlotte, NC
View Map and Venue Details
COST

$25 per person

HOST(S)
WAA: Charlotte Chapter
