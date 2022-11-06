Skip Navigation

WAA: Charlotte Chapter Meet-Up at Old Mecklenburg Brewery

Please join the WAA: Charlotte Chapter at Old Mecklenburg Brewery for some fall fun. We will have drinks, food, and games. This event is open to everyone, so bring your friends, family, and pets. As a way to give back to the Charlotte community, we will also be collecting canned goods at the event. All of the donations will be given to Second Harvest Food Bank. The accepted donations can be canned fish, meat, peanut butter, beans, vegetables, fruit, and juice. Can’t wait to see you!

November 6, 2022
WHEN
November 6, 2022
1-4 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Old Mecklenbug Brewery
4150 Yancey Road
Charlotte, NC
View Map and Event Details
COST

Free

HOST(S)
WAA: Charlotte Chapter
