Please join the WAA: Charlotte Chapter at Old Mecklenburg Brewery for some fall fun. We will have drinks, food, and games. This event is open to everyone, so bring your friends, family, and pets. As a way to give back to the Charlotte community, we will also be collecting canned goods at the event. All of the donations will be given to Second Harvest Food Bank. The accepted donations can be canned fish, meat, peanut butter, beans, vegetables, fruit, and juice. Can’t wait to see you!
WAA: Charlotte Chapter Meet-Up at Old Mecklenburg Brewery
November 6, 2022
WHEN
November 6, 2022
1-4 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Old Mecklenbug BreweryView Map and Event Details
4150 Yancey Road
Charlotte, NC
4150 Yancey Road
Charlotte, NC
COST
Free
HOST(S)
WAA: Charlotte Chapter
November 6, 2022
WHEN
November 6, 2022
1-4 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Old Mecklenbug BreweryView Map and Event Details
4150 Yancey Road
Charlotte, NC
4150 Yancey Road
Charlotte, NC
COST
Free
HOST(S)
WAA: Charlotte Chapter
Related Events
WAA: Austin Chapter Brat Fest
Chapters
Zilker Clubhouse
Austin, TX
Fat Joe’s Burgers and Brews