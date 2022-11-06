WAA: Charlotte Chapter Meet-Up at Old Mecklenburg Brewery

Please join the WAA: Charlotte Chapter at Old Mecklenburg Brewery for some fall fun. We will have drinks, food, and games. This event is open to everyone, so bring your friends, family, and pets. As a way to give back to the Charlotte community, we will also be collecting canned goods at the event. All of the donations will be given to Second Harvest Food Bank. The accepted donations can be canned fish, meat, peanut butter, beans, vegetables, fruit, and juice. Can’t wait to see you!