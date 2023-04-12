Canary Islands and Morocco

Enjoy a journey that combines the natural beauty of the Canary Islands and the Moorish treasures of the rose-pink cities of Morocco. Cruise for seven nights aboard the exclusively chartered, five-star Le Dumont-d’Urville — featuring only 92 suites and staterooms, each with a private balcony. Visit La Palma’s scenic Mirador de la Concepción for spectacular views of Caldera de Taburiente and “the beautiful island.” Discover iconic Casablanca and enjoy full-day excursions to the stunning island of Tenerife and Teide National Park, the famed city of Marrakesh and the ancient city of Fez. Enhance your trip with the Las Palmas pre-program option and/or the Casablanca post-program option.