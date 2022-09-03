2022 Canadian Maritimes

Join us on this enriching adventure to uncover Canada’s provinces of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island. With its splendid natural beauty, strong maritime traditions, and welcoming locals, this region has much to offer.

First explore beautiful Halifax — Nova Scotia’s friendly capital — during a panoramic city tour, including visits to the Citadel National Historic Site and Fairview Cemetery — the ﬁnal resting place for 150 victims of the Titanic.

During a tour of the south shore, admire the stunning landscape of Lunenburg — a charming ﬁshing village and one of only two towns in North America designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Continue to Peggy’s Cove to see its famous lighthouse.

En route to Digby, stop at the national historic site of Grand-Pré, which commemorates the area as the center of Acadian settlement from 1682 to 1755.

Experience Tea with Eleanor on Campobello Island, and learn how President and Mrs. Roosevelt impacted this quaint area. Then spend time at the Bay of Fundy and learn of its impressive tide differential and geological treasures, like fossils and minerals.