Bucky Trail — Photo Challenge

Set off on an adventure of picturesque proportions. Whether you’re on campus or at home, join in on this weeklong photo challenge by using Homecoming’s virtual photo booth and posting on social media using #UWHC.

Each day of Homecoming week presents a new photo challenge for you to showcase your Badger pride — from the scenic to the spirited.

Want to complete the photo challenge in less than a week? Go for it! Not on campus to snap pics? Not a problem — the challenges offer options.

If you are in the Madison area and complete the entire Bucky Trail, stop by the Wisconsin Alumni Association (650 N. Lake Street) during the Block Party and Pep Rally on Friday, Oct. 21, to pick up a small prize.

Daily Bucky Trail Challenges*

Monday

Divine Nine Plaza: Snap a selfie in the new Divine Nine Plaza on East Campus Mall or, if you’re not in Madison, next to another monument or symbol that has special meaning to you.

Tuesday

Chazen Museum of Art: Take a picture of you at the Chazen in front of the new Sifting & Reckoning exhibit or next to a favorite piece of art where you live.

Wednesday

Madison Cuisine: Order up a pose in front of your favorite Madison-area restaurant or food truck, or snap a selfie with a delectable dish you enjoy at home.

Thursday

Alumni Park: Get a picture inside Alumni Park with an exhibit featuring an alum or a UW invention, or find something around your home associated with an Alumni Park exhibit (visit alumnipark.com for inspiration).

Friday

Well Red Bucky: Don your favorite Badgerwear and do your best impression of the Well Red Bucky sculpture in Alumni Park, or get a shot of you making the spirited W gesture.