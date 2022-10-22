Join us at Green Bay Distillery to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Boilermakers!
Wisconsin vs. Purdue – Brown County Game Watch
October 22, 2022
October 22, 2022
WHEN
October 22, 2022
2:30-5 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Green Bay Distillery
835 Mike McCarthy Way
Green Bay, WI
835 Mike McCarthy Way
Green Bay, WI
