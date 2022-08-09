WAA: Brown County Chapter Student Send-Off Celebration

The class of 2026 is about to head to campus — and it’s time to welcome them to the Badger family! Join local UW alumni as we celebrate the next generation of Badgers and help them feel ready for their first day of college. This is a great chance for incoming freshmen to have fun while connecting with current UW students, alumni, and fellow new students from their hometown.

The event will take place at Green Bay Distillery in their private indoor/outdoor patio room. Here are a few more details for the night:

Casual attire. Wear your Badger red!

A nacho bar with water/soda will be provided.

An opportunity for incoming students to meet other local students heading off to Madison in the fall.

A special Q & A with a Madison sophomore and their parents talking about their experiences with freshman year.

An occasion for new students to meet recent graduates and ask them questions.

A chance for parents to meet alumni and ask questions.

Bonus activity: Learn songs that you’ll need to know (“Varsity,” “On Wisconsin,” and more).

This event is sponsored by the Wisconsin Alumni Association: Brown County Chapter, one of more than 100 alumni chapters around the world dedicated to connecting Badgers with each other and the UW.

Register by August 1.

Additional Information

The WAA: Brown County Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.