British Isles Brilliance

Embark on an unforgettable cruise from London (Southampton) to Belfast aboard an extraordinary ship, Oceania Cruises’ Riviera! Begin your journey in London and continue to the lively city of Newcastle to see spectacular bridges that have transformed the city. Explore the rich history of Edinburgh and visit Saint Giles’ cathedral, where John Knox once preached. Retrace the steps of ill-fated Scottish heroes at Culloden Battlefield near Invergordon, and break out the binoculars to spy brooding Highland castles and the elusive “Nessie” at Loch Ness. Get your fill of fresh island air in the Shetland and Orkney Islands. Trace your Scottish ancestry in the genealogy section of the Ullapool Museum. Make a stop in Kirkwall, where UNESCO-listed Heart of Neolithic Orkney features the 5,000-year-old Standing Stones of Stenness. Before journey’s end in Belfast, enjoy the refreshing Welsh countryside with its charming towns and farms in Holyhead.