Bay Area Badgers Bridging the Bay

Join the Bay Area Badger’s MingKai Cao and Emily Klündt, BAB President, for a casual chat and coffee on Saturday, October 15th. We will meet at Another Cafe at 1191 Pine Street at 11:30AM. Afterwards we will walk over to Ace’s to watch Wisconsin (hopefully!) beat Michigan State in football at 1PM.

Please RSVP by Friday, October 14th. Additional details to follow for registered attendees.

The WAA: Bay Area Badgers Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold this in-person event in accordance with those recommendations.