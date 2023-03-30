Skip Navigation
Community Service

Breakfast with U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan

Join WisPolitics.com and WFAA for a DC breakfast with U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, a Dem from the Madison-area’s 2nd Congressional District. The March 30 breakfast starts at 8 a.m. with the program going from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Register and learn more!

March 30, 2023
WHEN
March 30, 2023
8-10 a.m.
WHERE
Hall of States Room 285
444 N. Capitol St. NW
Washington, DC
View Map and Venue Details
COST

$19

HOST(S)
WAA: Washington, DC, Chapter
Hall of States Room 285
444 N. Capitol St. NW
Washington, DC
