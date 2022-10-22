Join us at Causeway Boston to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Boilermakers!
Wisconsin vs. Purdue – Boston Game Watch
October 22, 2022
WHEN
October 22, 2022
3:30-6 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Causeway BostonView Map and Event Details
65 Causeway Street
Boston, MA
65 Causeway Street
Boston, MA
HOST(S)
WAA: Boston Chapter
October 22, 2022
WHEN
October 22, 2022
3:30-6 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Causeway BostonView Map and Event Details
65 Causeway Street
Boston, MA
65 Causeway Street
Boston, MA
HOST(S)
WAA: Boston Chapter
Related Events
Ballantyne’s Backyard
Charlotte, NC