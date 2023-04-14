Join us at One Alumni Place for Science Expeditions, an afternoon of science adventures for the whole family to enjoy. Activities include science-focused tours of Alumni Park and a scavenger hunt with prizes. This event is free to attend, and light refreshments will be provided. Science Expeditions is for budding science enthusiasts of all ages, but children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

This free event is hosted in partnership with UW-Madison Science Expeditions, a campus wide open house featuring hands-on science exhibits, presentations, and tours. Outdoor activities are weather permitting.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.