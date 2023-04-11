Blossoming Japan

Escape with fellow alumni and friends to the serene gardens and Shinto shrines of Japan on this 10-night cruise aboard Oceania Cruises’ Nautica. Whether you’re into sumo spectating and fresh-caught sashimi or tea ceremonies and temples, this itinerary offers something for every taste.

In Shimizu, take a walk through the budding cherry blossoms under the gaze of Mount Fuji, and sample sushi at a dockside fish market. Take in storied pagodas in Kyoto, and find solace in Hiroshima — the striking Peace Memorial and the refuge of the Shukkei-en Garden are not to be missed. Before you return to Tokyo’s hustle and bustle, find the flair in Kagoshima, where the Mount Sakurajima volcano steals the show with regular puffs of smoke. Here, you can fan the flame of your UW spirit.